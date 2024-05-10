MP: Murder Convict Beaten To Death Publicly In Datia; Video Viral

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): ADatia (Madhya Pradesh): A murder convict who was released from jail eight months ago was brutally beaten to death publicly in the Datia district of Madhya Pradesh. He had gone to the market, where he had an argument with some men, which escalated into a physical fight.

The viral video shows he was beaten with sticks and rods as the crowd gathered and watched in shock.

According to information, Bhagwan Singh, son of Ram Sahay Yadav (40) and a resident of Kajipatha Mohalla in Bhandera, was arrested on charges of murder. He was released from jail in August 2023.

A Murder Convict, Who Was Released 8 Months Ago From Jail, Was Beaten To Death Publicly In Datia #Datia #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/SS1kHbEdPh — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 10, 2024

The incident occurred on Friday morning, when he arrived at Babulal's flour mill on Chirgaon Road. According to the police, Singh got into an argument with some people there, which moved further into a physical fight, resulting in his death.

The police have stated that the case will be resolved soon. Additionally, an 18-second live video of the incident has emerged, showing a young man brutally thrashing Singh with a heavy wooden stick on his head, Subsequently, he was beaten with sticks, rods, and was hurled kicks while lying on the ground. A crowd had gathered at the scene during the incident, but no one intervened.

According to the police, the deceased, Bhagwan Singh, had several cases registered against him, including murder. He was released from jail in August last year. The cause of the dispute is not known yet, and is being investigated by the police. Some individuals present at the scene are not providing clear information.