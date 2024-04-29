Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Assam CM Himanta Biswas Sharma Dances to BJP's State Theme Song 'Akou Ebar Modi Sarkar'; Video Goes Viral

Kokrajhar: During a recent BJP rally, Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and the public shared a joyful moment dancing in the rain.

The crowd and the Chief Minister danced to the tune of the BJP's Assam theme song, "Akou ebar Modi sarkar," which means "Modi government once again."

#WATCH | Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma dances with people during a public gathering in Chirang, Assam. pic.twitter.com/NUFD2saKgJ — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2024

Later, on social media platform X, the Chief Minister expressed his humility over the massive support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kokrajhar.

"Thanks, Kokrajhar Lok Sabha. Deeply humbled to witness the massive support for Adarniya Shri Narendra Modi ji in Kokrajhar LS today, despite heavy rains. The BJP and NDA voters are turning in large numbers to support their candidates while the opposition is in disarray," the CM said in a post on X on Sunday.

#WATCH | Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma dances in rain during a public gathering in Kokrajhar, Assam.



He tweets "Deeply humbled to witness the massive support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kokrajhar LS today, despite heavy rains. The BJP and NDA voters are turning in large… pic.twitter.com/lcKkYdhVH5 — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2024

"Today every community in Assam is living in peace. Was this possible 10 years ago?" the CM said in another post on X.

जहां एक समय बंदूक और बम की आवाज़ सुनाई देती थी और रात में बाहर निकालना असंभव था, आज उसी जगह शांति और प्रगति की लहर है।



यही तो है बदलते भारत की तस्वीर, यही है #ModiKiGuarantee



📍Kokrajhar LS pic.twitter.com/Us0rQePIt7 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (Modi Ka Parivar) (@himantabiswa) April 28, 2024

Assam's Polling Record Till Now In The Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Notably, Assam recorded a 78.25% polling percentage in the first phase of polls in five parliamentary constituencies - Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, Kaziranga and Sonitpur on April 19th. The third phase of polls in four Lok Sabha seats in Assam - Guwahati, Barpeta, Kokrajhar and Dhubri will be held on May 7th.

Forty-seven candidates are in the fray in the third phase of polls and more than 81 lakh voters will exercise their franchise.

Details About The Various Phases Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Voting for the second phase took place on Friday across 88 Lok Sabha constituencies, including all 20 seats in Kerala, 14 in Karnataka, 13 in Rajasthan, eight in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, five each in Assam and Bihar, six in Madhya Pradesh, three each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, and one each in Tripura, Manipur and Jammu and Kashmir.

The first phase of voting for the seven-phased Lok Sabha election was held on April 19th in 102 constituencies across 21 states and UTs, with over 62% voter turnout. The counting of votes for all seven phases of Lok Sabha polls will be held on June 4, 2024.