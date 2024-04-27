Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 77.35% Electors Exercise Their Franchise In Assam

Shompen Tribes Of Andaman & Nicobar Islands Cast Vote For First Time | Representational Image

Nearly 77.35 per cent voter turnout was recorded in Assam’s five LS seats — Darrang-Udalguri, Nagaon, Diphu, Silchar and Karimganj. Darrang-Udalguri recorded 72.99 per cent polling, while Silchar saw lowest 65.57 per cent. The turnout in Diphu was 69.65, Karimganj 71.12 and Nagaon 71.88 per cent. The cancellation of three trains — Trivandrum-Silchar Exp, Silchar-Trivandrum Exp and Silchar-Guwahati Exp — caused low voter turnout in the minority-dominated constituencies.

The trains were cancelled due to the derailment of an engine of a goods train under the Lumding division of NF Railway on Thursday. Meanwhile, Tripura East LS constituency recorded a turnout of 79.86 per cent. In restive Manipur, the turnout was high at 77.18 per cent. There were reports of intimidation by suspected militants, altercation between Congress men and NPF workers and damage of EVM at a polling station in Tangkhul Naga-dominated hill district. At KK Leishi Phanit booth in Ukhrul, irate voters destroyed an EVM and other items after alleged disturbances by armed miscreants.