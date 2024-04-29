Political Stir In South Gujarat After Asmit Maha Sammelan In Bardoli | MELVYN THOMAS

Bardoli: The waves of political enthusiasm that recently swept through Saurashtra have now made their way to the South Gujarat region, after the enormous Asmit Maha Sammelan of the Kshatriya community took place in the historic town of Bardoli in Surat district on Sunday. A large gathering of Kshatriya community members from various parts of South Gujarat, including Surat, Bharuch, Valsad, and Navsari, came together at the Kedareshwar Mahadev temple ground in Bardoli. At the event, the leaders of the Kshatriya Coordination committee spoke to a large crowd, emphasising the importance of responsible action regarding PM Modi's 'Swachh Bharat' abhiyan. They urged everyone to ensure the BJP's electoral button remains untarnished on the EVMs in South Gujarat on May 7.

The Kshatriya leaders, such as Karansinh Chavda, PT Jadeja, Triptiba Raol, and Pradyumansinh Jadeja, have announced that the political arena has expanded beyond Saurashtra and Rajkot to South Gujarat. Even after 25 days of protest, the BJP remains steadfast in its support for Union Minister Parshottam Rupala, despite the controversy surrounding his remarks.

Triptiba Raol expresses disapproval of Rupala's statements

Triptiba Raol, president of the Rajput Samaj Coordination Committee women's wing, expressed strong disapproval of Rupala's statements, highlighting the significance of political representation being in line with societal values. She voiced her dissatisfaction, stating that Rupala's comments are unacceptable and promised to protect the community's identity and values.

Pradyuman Singh Jadeja spoke to the crowd, emphasising the importance of the sacrifices made by their ancestors for the sake of democracy. He emphasised the ongoing challenges faced by the community in gaining political recognition and representation, expressing frustration with their unsuccessful attempts at securing positions in the Rajya Sabha, assembly, and Lok Sabha.

Karan Chavda: BJP may face electoral setbacks

Karan Chavda, spokesperson for the Rajput Samaj Coordination Committee, expressed his belief that the BJP might face electoral setbacks, with a specific focus on Rupala's candidature. The crowd voiced their disapproval of the current candidate with resounding chants of "Rupala Hai Hai." Despite initial concerns of potential unrest, the Kshatriya samaj in Gujarat has successfully carried out a peaceful demonstration, highlighting the non-violent approach of their protest. Chavda emphasised that their struggle goes beyond politics, fueled by a shared sense of identity and mission.

The upcoming elections in Gujarat are set to challenge the political landscape, as the Kshatriya community gains prominence as a formidable force. Their collective strength and unwavering resolve indicate a possible change in the political landscape of the region, compelling parties to reassess their tactics and connect with the hopes and dreams of this influential group.

Impact of the Asmit Maha Sammelan

With the election date approaching, the impact of the Asmit Maha Sammelan remains strong, reminding us of the importance of coming together for political representation and justice. All eyes are now focused on South Gujarat, eagerly anticipating the outcome of this significant political awakening. Last week, Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil made an announcement regarding the support received from the Kshatriya community. According to him, Kshatriya leaders in south Gujarat expressed their open support for PM Modi and the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Paatil, who is running for re-election in the Navsari Lok Sabha seat, is working tirelessly to prevent the Kshatriya agitation from spreading to South Gujarat. Unfortunately, Paatil's attempts have been unsuccessful at the grand Asmit Maha Sammelan of the Kshatriyas in Bardoli.