Gujarat: Kshatriya Community Rallies Behind PM Modi, BJP Despite Parshottam Rupala Controversy

Kshatriya Community In South Gujarat Rallies Behind PM Modi, BJP Despite Parshottam Rupala Controversy

Mumbai: In a significant turn of events, the Kshatriya community in South Gujarat, particularly in Navsari and Valsad Lok Sabha constituencies, reaffirms its allegiance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, despite simmering discontent over Union Minister Parshottam Rupala's controversial remarks.

The Kshatriya leaders from different districts in South Gujarat arrived in Surat where they met Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil. Paatil shed light on the community's unwavering support for the BJP and its faith in the developmental endeavors spearheaded by PM Modi.

Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil, in a candid revelation, unveiled the community's stance ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, shedding light on the complex interplay between loyalty, discontent, and forgiveness.

“The Kshatriya community is hurt and agitated due to the controversial remark by union minister Parshottam Rupala, but still they have high regards for PM Modi and want him to be seen as the PM for the third consecutive term at the Centre. This is why they came to me vouching their support for PM Modi and the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha election” said Paatil.

Paatil elucidates on the genesis of the community's agitation, tracing it back to Union Minister Parshottam Rupala's contentious remarks that stoked ire among the Kshatriya populace. Despite the palpable discord, Paatil reveals that over 108 Kshatriya leaders from South Gujarat converged at his Surat office, pledging their unequivocal support for PM Modi and the BJP. Their endorsement, Paatil asserts, is a testament to the community's deep-rooted faith in PM Modi's leadership and the transformative initiatives undertaken by the BJP government in Gujarat.

"The Kshatriya samaj has a history of forgiveness," acknowledges Paatil, emphasizing the community's magnanimity and resilience in the face of adversity. Despite nursing grievances against Rupala, the Kshatriya leaders exhibit a profound understanding of the larger political landscape, recognizing the BJP's contributions to the state's progress and development.

Reflecting on the reconciliatory efforts made by party leaders, including himself and Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Paatil acknowledges the challenges inherent in bridging the divide. While attempts to assuage the community's concerns have yielded mixed results, Paatil remains hopeful for a resolution that accommodates the aspirations and grievances of all stakeholders.