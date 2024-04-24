Gujarat: Kshatriya Community Launches Asmita Dharmarath In Protest Against Union Minister Rupala & State BJP

Gujarat: Kshatriya Community Launches Asmita Dharmarath In Protest Against Union Minister Rupala & Gujarat BJP |

Gujarat: In the midst of escalating tensions, the Kshatriya community in Rajkot initiated a significant protest movement by introducing the 'Naari Asmita Dharmarath' from the revered Ashapura Mataji temple. The symbolic procession signifies the start of the Kshatriya Agitation Part-2, where Union Minister Parshottam Rupala and the Gujarat BJP are being criticised for their perceived lack of action in addressing derogatory remarks against women and members of the Kshatriya royal families. The protest intends to cover 200 villages throughout Gujarat, rallying support and increasing awareness about the ruling party's position.

The leaders of the Kshatriya Andolan Samiti, who are from Ahmedabad, gathered in Rajkot to participate in the Asmita Dharmarath procession, highlighting the strength and determination of the community in challenging times. The Dharmarath, a powerful symbol of righteousness, is set to journey through 200 villages across Gujarat, raising the voice of opposition and rallying support against the ruling party's lack of action.

Surprisingly, Padminiba Vala was not present during this important occasion, despite her previous role in leading the charge to revoke Rupala's candidature. The absence of her presence highlights the intricate and divisive nature of the Kshatriya community's internal disagreements over how to address perceived injustices.

Slogans Raised During Dharamarath

The Dharmarath set off on its journey, with powerful slogans like 'Kshatriya Ekta Zindabad', 'Nari ka Apman sahenge', 'Jai Bhavani' reverberating through the streets, capturing the passion and resolve of the protestors. The movement aims to bridge caste boundaries, encouraging individuals from all eighteen castes, including the Kshatriya community, to vote against the ruling BJP party in the upcoming elections.

Ramjubha Jadeja, a leader of the Kshatriya community, eloquently expressed the core of the protest, highlighting the significance of the Dharmarath as a united effort to address moral decline and preserve our societal values. The community's commitment to educate and mobilise voters was emphasised, with a strong urging for them to carefully consider and support competent candidates when exercising their right to vote.

P.T. Jadeja, a Kshatriya community leader in Rajkot expressed strong support for the protest, stating that the Kshatriya Samaj's efforts would reach every Lok Sabha constituency in the state. The author emphasised the inclusivity of the movement, emphasising the solidarity shown by individuals from various backgrounds in support of the Kshatriya cause.

The protest movement highlights the power of democratic dissent, as marginalised voices come together to demand accountability and justice in the political arena. The Dharmarath sails through Gujarat, symbolising the determination and strength of a community fighting to maintain their dignity and fight for their rights in challenging times.