Gujarat: Senior Congress Leader Kadir Pirzada Linked To Nilesh Kumbhani Controversy On Surat Lok Sabha Seat?

Gujarat: Adding a new layer of complexity to the ongoing political drama and the alleged betrayal of the Congress party by its Surat Lok Sabha seat candidate Nilesh Kumbhani, the name of senior Congress leader and working president of Gujarat Congress, Kadir Pirzada, has emerged. According to Dr. Hari Desai, a senior journalist and political analyst in Gujarat, Nilesh Kumbhani's name was proposed by Kadir Pirzada to GPCC president Shaktisinh Gohil for the Surat Lok Sabha seat about three months ago. Kumbhani was the only Congressman whose name was suggested to the Congress high command by Pirzada.

Dr. Hari Desai mentioned in his YouTube channel that the plan was devised two months ago, with Nilesh Kumbhani being proposed for the Surat Lok Sabha seat by Kadir Pirzada. Bharatsinh Solanki, who was in-charge of Surat, had expressed his desire to contest the Lok Sabha election from Anand constituency. However, he was assigned the responsibility of Jammu and Kashmir instead. It seems that Solanki is not to blame. Kumbhani's name was proposed by only one person, Kadir Pirzada.

According to Dr. Desai, Kadi Pirzada spoke against the Patidar community in 2022. Pirzada, the Working President of Congress in Gujarat, caused quite a stir with his remarks questioning the reasons behind the support for leaders from the Patidar community, despite their population making up only 11% of the state. Following the controversy, the Patidars who remained affiliated with the Congress party made the decision to switch their allegiance and join the BJP.

It would be impressive if Kadir Pirzada were to demonstrate his courage by running for the Lok Sabha election and securing the Surat seat for Congress. Pirzada did not provide panel names to the Congress; instead, he only suggested Kumbhani's name as part of a larger scheme.

Pirzada's Ties With Congress High Command

Pirzada, known for his close association with Sonia Gandhi's political secretary Ahmed Patel, served as one of the few Muslim mayors in Surat before the BJP took over.

During the Sadhbhavna Sammelan event in 2022, Pirzada questioned the focus on Naresh and Hardik Patel. They make up only 11 percent of the state's population and total votes. It seems that you [Congress workers] have overlooked the fact that Muslims played a significant role in our government formation in Gujarat. Congress made an effort to reach the 120-mark in the Assembly, harnessing the strength of our Muslim community. What would be the outcome if you were to neglect our existence? What will happen if you refuse to appoint us as representatives?

The comment received strong objections from the Patidar community, who demanded an apology.

In response to the accusations made in the Nilesh Kumbhani episode, Kadir Pirzada firmly stated to FPJ that the claims against him are completely unfounded and devoid of any truth. I have not suggested Kumbhani as a candidate to the party. The candidate selection process in the Congress party is quite extensive. Kumbhani served as the Congress councillor and was the party's candidate in the Kamrej assembly election in 2022.

Pirzada remarked, "Political analysts such as Dr. Hari Desai seem to be straying from the central issue of the BJP's involvement in the controversy and their infringement upon the democratic right of the people of Surat to vote in the Lok Sabha election." The BJP has initiated a troubling pattern in which proposers are being abducted, enticed, and bribed to submit false signatures on behalf of the candidates.