Congress Candidate For Surat Lok Sabha Seat Goes Incommunicado Day After BJP Secures Unopposed Victory, Likely To Join Saffron Party

Hours after media reports emerged claiming that the BJP devised a strategy to get its candidate elected from Gujarat's Surat Lok Sabha seat unopposed, with the help of Congress Party's candidate Nilesh Kumbhani, the grand old party alleged wrongdoing by its candidate.

Congress candidate Nilesh Khumbhani's nomination was rejected as his proposer backed out, while eight other independents also withdrew their names, allowing Dalal to win unopposed. Monday was the last day for the withdrawal of names. The nomination of alternate Congress leaders was also rejected by the poll officer.

The BJP candidate from Gujarat’s Surat Lok Sabha constituency, Mukesh Dalal, was declared elected unopposed on Monday after all other candidates withdrew their names.

A day after the BJP opened its seat tally months before the counting of votes, Nilesh Kumbhani has gone incommunicado, as per news reports.

Rumors are circulating that Kumbhani may join the BJP in the coming days.

According to reports, Kumbhani's actions have enraged the local party workers as they protested outside his residence. Protesters were seen holding posters that read "janata ka gaddar (people's traitor)."

After the incident, the Congress party knocked on the door of the Election Commission seeking to restart the election process in the constituency, alleging that the BJP exerted "wrong and undue influence."



"We have requested the Election Commission to delay the election in Surat and conduct it again soon to send a clear message that taking advantage of such wrongful influence will not be tolerated," said party spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi during a press briefing after meeting with the Election Commissioners on Monday.

Congress Party has filed complaint with the Election Commission



A day before the elections in #Surat, four proposers of Congress together say that the signatures are not theirs, after which they go missing.#DarpokSaheb #HateSpeech #Surat #EarthDay2024 pic.twitter.com/8EHEVgwZkA — Mohammad Sabir Raza (@msraza43) April 22, 2024

Singhvi alleged that in Surat, Congress candidate Kumbhani had been proposed by four individuals, "but suddenly, all four of them retracted their signatures."

"This cannot be a coincidence. The candidate has been missing for several hours, and by the time he reappears, we discover that every other candidate has withdrawn their candidacy, every single one. His nomination has been rejected by the returning officer," he stated.