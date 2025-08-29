Top Maharashtra Leaders Unite At Raj Thackeray’s Shivaji Park Home For Ganesh Festivities

When top leaders choose to visit the homes of their close ones for Ganesh darshan, a noticeable change is observed. This was seen at MNS leader Raj Thackeray’s Shivaji Park residence, which was visited by his cousin Uddhav Thackeray, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

While Uddhav and Fadnavis took darshan of the Ganesh idol at Raj’s residence on Wednesday, Shinde went on Thursday.

The change, according to political sources, can be attributed to the upcoming crucial elections to the BMC, Thane, Nashik, Pune and other prominent cities. While the Shiv Sena (UBT) has expressed its willingness to align with the MNS, the Mahayuti still hopes for some positive signals from Raj.

Besides, the MNS workers are positive towards the agitation for Maratha reservation led by Manoj Jarange-Patil, who is going to start his protest at Azad Maidan on Friday.

After his visit to Shiv Tirtha, the residence of Raj, Shinde took a veiled dig at Uddhav and said no political inference should be drawn from his visit.

“Everything need not be told publicly. Let secrets be secrets,” Shinde said. Reacting to Uddhav’s visit, he said everyone should feel good when a family comes together. “We extend best wishes to everyone,” he said.

Besides Uddhav, his wife Rashmi and son Aaditya were seen at Raj’s residence.