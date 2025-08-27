Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis & Family Perform Aarti, Welcome Ganpati Bappa At Varsha In Mumbai | VIDEO | X| @ANI |@ians_india

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his family welcomed Ganpati Bappa at their Mumbai residence on Wednesday, marking the beginning of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with devotion and tradition. On the occasion, CM Devendra Fadnavis, along with his wife Amruta Fadnavis, performed the Aarti at their official residence, Varsha in Mumbai.

On the auspicious occasion, the Chief Minister, along with his family, performed aarti and pooja as part of the ceremonial welcome for Lord Ganesha. A video that surfaced online shows the Fadnavis family engaging in the rituals, offering prayers, and celebrating the arrival of Ganpati Bappa at their home.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his family welcomes Ganpati at their residence on occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi pic.twitter.com/9gkw2aQwEt — IANS (@ians_india) August 27, 2025

On this auspicious day of Shri Ganesh Chaturthi, we bow before the remover of obstacles and the symbol of auspicious beginnings!

May Bappa bless Maharashtra with peace, prosperity, and progress.

Ganpati Bappa Morya!

महाराष्ट्राच्या सर्वांगीण विकासाला गती मिळो, महाराष्ट्रात… pic.twitter.com/DQ3qNptkXa — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) August 27, 2025

In a post shared on platform X (formerly Twitter), CM Fadnavis wrote, “In a few moments... the arrival of Shri Ganaraya!”, expressing his excitement and devotion for Ganpati Bappa.

Extending his heartfelt wishes to the people of Maharashtra, CM Fadnavis added,

"On this auspicious day of Shri Ganesh Chaturthi, we bow before the remover of obstacles and the symbol of auspicious beginnings! May Bappa bless Maharashtra with peace, prosperity, and progress. Ganpati Bappa Morya!"

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most celebrated festivals in Maharashtra, and political leaders, along with citizens, welcome Lord Ganesha with great devotion and enthusiasm. The CM’s celebration reflects the spirit of the festival and its deep-rooted cultural significance.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "I extend my best wishes to all the Ganesh bhakts across the world. May Lord Ganesh give us the strength to fight the issues in front of the country. I hope all of you will celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with great enthusiasm… https://t.co/7eW2PdFNM9 pic.twitter.com/vY2enhVPT9 — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2025

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Speaking with the media, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "I extend my best wishes to all the Ganesh bhakts across the world. May Lord Ganesh give us the strength to fight the issues in front of the country. I hope all of you will celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with great enthusiasm and also follow the law and order," as reported by news agency ANI.

Along with his heartfelt wishes, the Chief Minister emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and adhering to the rules during the celebrations.