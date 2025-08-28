Ramabai Building Collapse: Officials Pass Blame As Questions Mount Over 17 Deaths In Virar

Rescue work is underway ater a rear part of the four-storey building of Ramabai Apartment, located between Chamunda Nagar and Vijay Nagar on Narangi Road in Vasai, collapsed late last night. |

Palghar: As grieving families performed last rites of their loved ones from the Ramabai Apartment collapse that killed 17 in Virar, the spotlight shifted Thursday to the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) and its handling of unauthorised and unsafe constructions.

VVMC officials admitted the building was unauthorised, but questions over why it was allowed to stand for over 13 years remain unanswered.

Why Was an ‘Illegal’ Building Standing for 13 Years?

When asked why no action had been taken against the unauthorised Ramabai Apartment despite it standing for 13 years, VVMC assistant commissioner Gilson Gonsalves distanced himself from responsibility. “I have joined only five months back,” he said.

On the building’s condition, he added: “The structure was unauthorised, and a notice was issued to the developer in May this year. An engineer’s report was sought, but no technical audit was conducted. We can only proceed when such reports are available.”

VVMC Additional Commissioner Deepak Sawant echoed this stance, stating: “As per rules, structural audits are mandatory every 30 years, or earlier if there is visible damage or complaints. In this case, no report was submitted, nor was any engineer’s audit carried out.”

Residents and activists, however, dismissed these explanations as evasive. “This blame game is not new,” said a local activist. “But why was an unauthorised building allowed to stand all these years? Isn’t VVMC directly responsible for safeguarding lives?”

Meanwhile, Municipal Commissioner M.M. Suryawanshi did not respond to calls seeking comment.

Rescue Delay Sparks Anger

Families of victims have also alleged that rescue operations were delayed due to poor planning. Rescue operations faced major challenges as the collapsed building was tightly surrounded by other residential blocks and chawls. Heavy machinery, including JCBs, could not initially reach the site.

“Only after demolishing 10–12 nearby chawl houses could the machines be moved in,” a VVMC officer said. The delay meant rescuers had to initially clear debris manually, slowing down the chances of saving lives.

Responding to this, Gonsalves said: “The road to the site was extremely narrow, with two more buildings blocking access. We started with manual rescue efforts until the road was cleared for heavy machinery.”

But for many families, that explanation rings hollow. “If they had cleared the road faster, maybe more lives could have been saved,” said a local resident.

Accountability and Arrests

The builder, Nittal Sane, has already been arrested under culpable homicide not amounting to murder, for constructing the building without approval and using inferior quality material. He has since been arrested, and investigations are underway under multiple sections. But survivors and locals argue that responsibility goes beyond just the builder.

“This is a very sad incident, but the blame cannot be shifted so easily. Action should have been taken right at the construction stage, before people moved in. Notices are often given, but who follows up? Who inspects? In Mumbai itself, how many people have actually been vacated? Instead, a scapegoat will be made, the accused will be out on bail, and no real accountability will follow," said a local leader.

Hundreds Still Living in Unsafe Buildings

The collapse has highlighted a much larger problem in Vasai-Virar: hundreds of dilapidated and unauthorised buildings still house thousands of residents. Instead of clearing these dangerous structures, the civic body often instructs residents to carry out minor repairs—most of which never happen.

A recent example was the collapse of a four-storey building in Nalasopara’s Alkapuri area, which damaged three nearby structures. Those buildings had to be evacuated and demolished.

Allegations of Nexus

Local leaders have alleged a builder-official nexus behind the mushrooming of such illegal and unsafe constructions. A prominent leader accused VVMC officials of giving protection to builders.

“Builders and officials are playing with people’s lives. The builder is guilty, yes—but the officials who allowed these illegal structures to come up are even more responsible. Strictest possible action should be taken against both.”

The collapse, which occurred just after a child’s first birthday celebration in the building, has devastated the community. Entire families, like the Jovils and Nivadkars, were wiped out in seconds.

As debris continues to be cleared, one question looms large over Virar: How many more ‘unauthorised’ buildings are ticking time bombs, and who will be held accountable before another disaster strikes?