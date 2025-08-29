Mumbai Police Nab 30-Year-Old With Illegal Firearm In Vikhroli

Photo: Representative Image |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police Crime units 7 has registered a case under the Arms Act after apprehending a 30-year-old man in possession of an illegal firearm near Tagore Nagar, Vikhroli West.

According to officials, on August 28 around 10:30 am, acting on confidential information, a police team intercepted a suspect near the Vikhroli Station bus stop on the highway.

The accused, identified as Irfan Mustafa Ansari (30), a garment trader and resident of Turbhe Naka, Navi Mumbai, was found carrying a country-made iron pistol valued at ₹50,000 along with two live cartridges worth ₹500, without any legal license.

Police said Ansari was in violation of the prohibitory orders issued by the Mumbai Police Commissioner regarding possession of arms. He was immediately taken into custody. A case has been registered at Vikhroli Police Station under Sections 3 and 25 of the Indian Arms Act. The seized property, totaling ₹50,500, has been taken into evidence. The case is currently being investigated further by Crime Branch, Unit-