Mumbai Tragedy: 28-Year-Old Pedestrian Killed After Being Run Over By Tempo In Andheri West; Driver Arrested

Mumbai: A 28-year-old pedestrian was killed in an accident in Andheri West on Tuesday. The victim, Bharatnath Bist, 28, a resident of Andheri West, was walking on Veera Desai Road, and a tempo coming from the Azad Nagar metro station in the northbound direction ran over him from the front, causing his death.
Tempo Driver Arrested By Police
The tempo driver, Namish Walmiky, 37, also a resident of Andheri West, with the help of bystanders, transported the victim to Cooper Hospital, Juhu. The Amboli police registered a case against the tempo driver and subsequently arrested him.
