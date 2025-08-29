 Mumbai Tragedy: 28-Year-Old Pedestrian Killed After Being Run Over By Tempo In Andheri West; Driver Arrested
A 28-year-old pedestrian was killed in an accident in Andheri West on Tuesday. The victim, Bharatnath Bist, 28, a resident of Andheri West, was walking on Veera Desai Road, and a tempo coming from the Azad Nagar metro station in the northbound direction ran over him from the front, causing his death.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 04:15 AM IST
article-image
Police arrest tempo driver after pedestrian killed in Andheri West accident | Representational Pic

Tempo Driver Arrested By Police

The tempo driver, Namish Walmiky, 37, also a resident of Andheri West, with the help of bystanders, transported the victim to Cooper Hospital, Juhu. The Amboli police registered a case against the tempo driver and subsequently arrested him.

