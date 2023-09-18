Chhattisgarh: 40-Year-Old Tribal Lady Gang-Raped In Bilaspur

Representative image

Raipur: A 40-year-old mid-age tribal lady was gang-raped in Belgahna police station limits of Bilaspur district, Chhattisgarh. The time when the heinous offence took place, the accused and the victim were in inebriated condition.

The victim was sexually assaulted by three men while she was returning home on from work on September 13.

The victim labourer was intervened in her way while she was returning to her home by the accused Siyaram Tirki, Dukalu Baiga and Ashok Kumar. All these accused were known to her, police said.

After initial refusal from the victim, the accused forced her and they all drank liquor. When the victim reached in inebriated condition all the accused gangraped her one by one and then escaped the scene.

Victim a filed a police complaint reaching the police station after she gained consciousness. Police launched a manhunt after the complaint was filed and finally arrested all.

Bilaspur police claimed that they received the complaint from the victim on Sunday. Seeing the seriousness of the offence, continuous raids were conducted and by the evening all the accused were arrested, Bilaspur police said.

