Chhattisgarh: Mother and Daughter Injured In Elephant Attack In Jashpur District

A mother and a daughter were injured when the elephants attacked them on Monday in the Tapkara forest area of Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh.

The forest department officials said that 26-year-old Sumita Pankra and her mother 47-year-old Pahati Bai, residents of Kandaibahar village, had gone to the forest near the village to attend nature’s call during the morning.

The local residents said that the mother and daughter encountered elephants. Seeing them, they tried to escape, but the elephant followed them. The elephants then threw them on the ground causing serious injuries in their head and stomach.

They were rushed to the Jashpur district hospital. But observing their condition, after first aid, they were referred to Raigarh Medical College for better treatment.

The forest department officials have urged the villagers not to venture into the forest as the movement of elephants is around Kandaibahar village.

