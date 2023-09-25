Pune: Doctor Accused Of Raping Woman He Met On Instagram

Representative Image |

Pune: A distressing case has come to light in which a young woman was allegedly lured to a clinic, forcibly given alcohol, and raped. A case has been filed against a doctor in connection with this incident.

The accused, identified as 26-year-old Dr. Shubhankar Mahapure, who runs a clinic in Narayan Peth and resides in Vijaya Alankar Society, Taljai, Dhankawadi, has been booked by the police.

According to police reports, the incident was brought to their attention when a 20-year-old woman filed a complaint at the Vishrambaug Police Station. She detailed the events that transpired at Mahapure's clinic in Narayan Peth one Saturday night at 10 o'clock.

As per the police, the victim and Mahapure first connected on Instagram. The doctor then invited her for dinner at his clinic that very night. During their meeting, the young woman consumed rum. It is alleged that the doctor took advantage of her vulnerable state and sexually assaulted her.

The victim promptly reported the incident to the police. A case has been registered, and Police Sub Inspector Rekha Salunkhe has been assigned to further investigate the matter.

