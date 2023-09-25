Pune: Husband Booked For Attempting To Strangle Wife After She Refuses Money For Alcohol | Representative Image

Pune: The Warje Malwadi Police have registered a case against a 40-year-old man for allegedly attempting to murder his wife by strangling her with a saree after she refused to give him money for alcohol.

According to police reports, the husband, identified as Santosh Shirsath, was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when he demanded money from his wife to buy liquor. When his wife declined to give him the money, Shirsath, in a fit of rage, attempted to strangle her with a saree and subjected her to a brutal assault.

The victim's father, Madhav Narayan Suryavanshi, a resident of Nanded, has filed a case against his son-in-law in connection with this incident.

Senior Police Inspector Sunil Jaitapurkar stated, "We have registered a case against the accused under IPC sections 307, 323, and 504. The accused has a history of regular alcohol consumption and sporadic employment as a labourer. The victim typically manages household responsibilities and takes care of her domestic duties. The accused has consistently harassed her to obtain money for alcohol. In this instance, when she refused to comply, the accused attempted to take her life."

Following the incident, the accused is currently on the run, and the police are actively searching for him to bring him to justice.

