Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: RJD’s Mukesh Raushan Hails Tejashwi Yadav’s Leadership, Says Party Is Our Mother And Father

Mahua: As the Assembly Elections in Bihar approach closer, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Mukesh Raushan stated that Tejashwi Yadav says that the party is like the mother and the father of the members.

"I am a soldier of RJD... Tejashwi Yadav says party is bigger, our mother and father and each worker of the party is our part..." he said.

On Tej Pratap Yadav's statement, he simply said, "He is our elder brother..."

Meanwhile, Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi on Sunday exuded confidence in the victory of INDIA bloc and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav in the upcoming Bihar Polls.

"The atmosphere is very splendid. The NDA alliance is going out, and the INDIA alliance is going to form the government in Bihar. Tejashwi Yadav's government is going to be formed," Pratapgarhi told ANI.

Earlier, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi took a swipe at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav during a visit to a remote village in Seemanchal, Kishanganj, Bihar.

Owaisi alleged that the youth in the region are forced to migrate due to a lack of opportunities, while children as young as eight are chanting slogans like "Patang Chap." Owaisi highlighted the plight of the youth in Seemanchal, who are compelled to leave their homes in search of better opportunities. He questioned Tejashwi Yadav's awareness of the ground reality, saying that he is out of touch with the people's struggles.

The 2025 Bihar Elections will see a contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan. The NDA comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

The Mahagathbandhan, led by the RJD, includes the Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML), led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's VIP.

The assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled to be held on November 6 and 11, respectively, while the results will be declared on November 14.

