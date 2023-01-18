e-Paper Get App
Viral Tweet: If Shillong is now dubbed 'Chillong,' Chandigarh 'Thandigarh,' what's your city called during Cold Wave?

Viral Tweet: If Shillong is now dubbed 'Chillong,' Chandigarh 'Thandigarh,' what's your city called during Cold Wave?

Chilly weather across the landscapes of India has resulted in a Twitter thread going viral for its hilarious approach. Check out the details below

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 11:59 AM IST
article-image
Viral Tweet: If Shillong is now dubbed 'Chillong,' Chandigarh 'Thandigarh,' what's your city called during Cold Wave? | FPJ
In your city, can you sleep during the winter night with the fan on and the blanket getting ditched? Oops, getting those chilly vibes already? The internet is talking about the cold weather that left us burying ourselves within layers of clothing. The winter being felt across the landscapes of India has resulted in a Twitter thread that's going viral for its hilarious approach.

The viral tweets shared by the username @sagarcasm, dub cities of North India which are currently experiencing a cold wave with winter-themed names. The Twitter thread has dubbed Shillong 'Chill-ong,' Chandigarh 'Thandi-garh,' and so on...

Check out the series of tweets

It's Cold-kata

article-image

How about calling it Kaanp-pur?

What are we calling India's so-called UK?

Of the many others, Indore is now being known for a cautious message "Stay Indoor"

Couldn't find Mumbai on the list? Don't worry, the user probably believes that the winter isn't at its peak there. However, the reply section commented about Mumbai experiencing the cold season. Check out reactions:

