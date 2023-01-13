Cold Wave: This hilarious footwear hack for winter will leave you in splits, watch viral video

Are you wearing socks, furry slippers, or thick shoes to fight winter? In case that isn't helping you out getting the desired warmth, you may choose to take inspiration from this hilarious video, however, at your own risk. Whether or not this winter footwear hack can help you in reality, it will surely leave you in laughter gags. The video shows a quirky footwear hack which is a "stainless steal-based charcoal-filled chappal." WATCH VIDEO:

Meme material or something that can be really put to use, we leave it to you to decide. Talking of the video that introduces the internet with the hilarious footwear for winter, the visuals show a person filling the base of the chappal with burning charcoal pieces to bring warmth to one's feet.

Twitterati can't get over the video as they have made it go viral. The footage has gathered thousands of views since being shared on the microblogging platform a few days ago.