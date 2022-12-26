Cold Wave memes: As temperature drops down in Delhi and north India, netizens troll Mumbai's not-so-cold weather

Cold Wave memes | Twitter

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that severe cold has been reported from the national capital, and also from most north Indian regions such as Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh. The minimum temperature of Delhi was recorded at 5.3 degrees Celsius on Christmas day. However, Mumbai seems to never experience such a chilling climate or witness snowfall during winter.



As far as Mumbai is concerned, the city sees a forecast of experiencing maximum and minimum temperatures likely around 33°C & 20°C. This being much higher than the cold wave hit regions, memes trolled Mumbai weather. Classic meme templates inspired by film scenes were seen rolling on the internet.

Check memes:

Mumbaikars trying to fit in with Delhi NCR people crying of cold wave pic.twitter.com/nCMkVC2k8C — Nikhil. (@fundoozx) December 26, 2022

#ColdWave



A north India guy talking to Mumbaikars about winter weather in Mumbai: pic.twitter.com/8qnRHfr7sF — Hemant (@Sportscasmm) December 26, 2022

Delhiites right now waiting for it to start snowing #ColdWave pic.twitter.com/8qGOSvffWW — Anjali B. (@MsAnjaliB) December 26, 2022