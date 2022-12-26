e-Paper Get App
Cold Wave memes: As temperature drops down in Delhi and north India, netizens troll Mumbai's not-so-cold weather

Twitter is trending "Cold Wave" as people expressed their readiness to experience the chilling weather while trolling regions that were rarely witnessed severe winters

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 26, 2022, 03:02 PM IST
article-image
Cold Wave memes | Twitter
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that severe cold has been reported from the national capital, and also from most north Indian regions such as Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh. The minimum temperature of Delhi was recorded at 5.3 degrees Celsius on Christmas day. However, Mumbai seems to never experience such a chilling climate or witness snowfall during winter.


As far as Mumbai is concerned, the city sees a forecast of experiencing maximum and minimum temperatures likely around 33°C & 20°C. This being much higher than the cold wave hit regions, memes trolled Mumbai weather. Classic meme templates inspired by film scenes were seen rolling on the internet.

Check memes:

