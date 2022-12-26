e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWATCH: After Jehda Nasha, music band creates 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' cover, video goes viral

WATCH: After Jehda Nasha, music band creates 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' cover, video goes viral

A band named Musica has gained popularity for their musical cover of trending songs. Their recent recreation of Lata Mangeshkar's song 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja,' lately gone viral due to Pakistani girl Ayesha's dance moves, is winning hearts on the internet.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 26, 2022, 11:18 AM IST
article-image
Instagarm
Follow us on

The year which began with Kacha Badam, Srivalli, and Arabic Kuthu has probably planned to conclude with the now-trending beats such as Besharam Rang, Jehda Nasha, and Tu Aaja remix. After Ayesha's dance video on the famous retro beat 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja,' it's time for social media users to witness the music magic created by a band.

A band named Musica has gained popularity for their musical cover of trending songs. Their recent recreation of Lata Mangeshkar's song 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja,' lately gone viral due to Pakistani girl Ayesha's dance moves, is winning hearts on the internet. Furthermore, the members of the music band put a subtly different vibe to the song, that is making people listen to the cover on loop.

The video was captioned to read, "This Bheega Bheega cover is much more entertaining than the viral girl's dance."

Tune into the music video right here:

Read Also
Pakistan: Is 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' fame Ayesha selling her viral dress? Here's what the internet...
article-image

Also tune into the Jehda Nesha video released by the band which has attracted comments of praise. This song comes from the recent film that stars Nora Fatehi and Ayushmann Khurrana in 'An Action Hero.' Earlier, Quick Style, the Norwegian dance crew which set the Kala Chashma trend on social media, pulled another Bollywood punch by vibing in the popular song 'Jehda Nasha.'

Read Also
Viral video: Norwegian dance crew Quick Style enjoys Nora Fatehi's 'Jehda Nasha'
article-image
Read Also
FPJ Rewind 2022: The viral spider, snake and other animals from the year that stole spotlight during...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Rahul Gandhi vs PM Modi: Who is more fit? Netizens ask as Congress leader wears a t-shirt in Delhi's...

Rahul Gandhi vs PM Modi: Who is more fit? Netizens ask as Congress leader wears a t-shirt in Delhi's...

Cold Wave memes: As temperature drops down in Delhi and north India, netizens troll Mumbai's...

Cold Wave memes: As temperature drops down in Delhi and north India, netizens troll Mumbai's...

Viral video: Zomato employee sets delivery bag on fire, throws uniform into it

Viral video: Zomato employee sets delivery bag on fire, throws uniform into it

Italy tops the 'best cuisines in the world' list while India ranks 5th, here's what foodies have to...

Italy tops the 'best cuisines in the world' list while India ranks 5th, here's what foodies have to...

Juliana Nehme, the plus-size model and influencer from Brazil wins legal battle against Qatar...

Juliana Nehme, the plus-size model and influencer from Brazil wins legal battle against Qatar...