WATCH: After Jehda Nasha, music band creates 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' cover, video goes viral

The year which began with Kacha Badam, Srivalli, and Arabic Kuthu has probably planned to conclude with the now-trending beats such as Besharam Rang, Jehda Nasha, and Tu Aaja remix. After Ayesha's dance video on the famous retro beat 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja,' it's time for social media users to witness the music magic created by a band.

A band named Musica has gained popularity for their musical cover of trending songs. Their recent recreation of Lata Mangeshkar's song 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja,' lately gone viral due to Pakistani girl Ayesha's dance moves, is winning hearts on the internet. Furthermore, the members of the music band put a subtly different vibe to the song, that is making people listen to the cover on loop.

The video was captioned to read, "This Bheega Bheega cover is much more entertaining than the viral girl's dance."

Tune into the music video right here:

Also tune into the Jehda Nesha video released by the band which has attracted comments of praise. This song comes from the recent film that stars Nora Fatehi and Ayushmann Khurrana in 'An Action Hero.' Earlier, Quick Style, the Norwegian dance crew which set the Kala Chashma trend on social media, pulled another Bollywood punch by vibing in the popular song 'Jehda Nasha.'