FPJ Rewind 2022: The viral spider, snake and other animals from the year that stole spotlight during big events

Viral animals from 2022 | FPJ

How has this year been for you? In case you shouted "entertaining" or "unexpected," we choose to not differ. In 2022, there were moments when humans turned out of focus as some gatecrashing animals made it to the spotlight and went viral. Be it the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II, the sports ground from key tournaments or any other, cameras spotted animals like spiders, snakes, cats as well as rats stealing some limelight from major events from the year.

Spider

To begin with, a spider caught the attention of viewers witnessing the funeral of the late monarch of the UK, Queen Elizabeth II. When the royal funeral procession was underway on Sptember 19, some spotted a spider crawling over a handwritten note placed along with some floral tribute on the Queen's coffin. While some suggested it to be a good sign, some focused on dubbing the creature as the "most famous spider in the world right now."

Meanwhile, it was noted that an enthusiastic netizen created a Twitter account on behalf of the spider that went viral for the funeral; the username of the created Twitter profile read, "The Royal Spider.

You can spot the spider right here, check below:

Someone already made an account for the spider you lot are so quick 😭😭😭 #queensfuneral #itswhatshewouldhavewanted pic.twitter.com/PEywkQ31Qm — ᴛᴀsʜᴀ ʟᴏᴜɪsᴇ | =🦋 (@eds_afterglow) September 19, 2022

Snake

A snake that gatecrashed into a stadium in Guwahati, Assam, went viral amid the IND vs SA T20 cricket match. After the Queen's funeral saw a spider, this snake created buzz while blurring the focus from cricketers. This happened on October 2 as the snake invaded the cricket field and the game was paused for a short while.

The snake's entry on the cricket ground gave people a chance to share hilarious memes on classic templates. Cricket fans who had their eyes on the match took to capture the bizarre incident and share those visuals on social media.

Check out the viral video to relive the moment

Snake in ind vs sa match pic.twitter.com/Jf0BAK5tPV — JITENDER SINGH RAWAT (@jsrawat701) October 2, 2022

Rat

Neither a funeral nor a sports event, it was an official meeting allegedly held at Kashmir University, India, where a rat was seen feasting on a cake. While the authority was addresing the members assembled for the meeting, the rat stole the limelight for attacking the food served to the dignitary.

The video had gone viral on social media claiming the visuals to be from Pakistan. According to fact-check conducted by Pakistan-based websites, the video doesn't belong to their country.

Watch video

Rat in the meeting... pic.twitter.com/I0cF6Lz8gZ — Dr Arif Khawaja MDS (@DrArifKhawaja) December 5, 2022

Monkey

A case from Uttar Pradesh shocked people for being too bizarre. A moneky had gone viral on the state for not only breaking into a liquor store but also stealing a beer and enjoying it till the last sip.

The shoplifting monkey was reported to creating menace in the premises for attacking people visiting the alcohol shop and snaching bottles from them. Meanwhile, it was noted that the forest department officials were in search of this monkey probably to assist it with medical care.

Watch video

Video of monkey drinking beer goes viral pic.twitter.com/YOsWgp2WHE — Report1BharatEnglish (@Report1BharatEn) October 31, 2022

Cats

Cats were the stars of this year as they never failed to miss an opportunity to smile at the camera and go viral. Especially, the cats from Qatar stole the spotlight for their on and off presence during the FIFA World cUP 2022. Be it the cat that took a stroll at the boundary of the football field or the one which was adopted by two England players (Kyle Walker and John Stones), the cute animal was also in buzz during the football season.

Meanwhile, during the press conference of Brazil footballer Vinicius Junior, the press officer sparked controversy for insensitively throwing a cat away as the feline jumped to their table.

Check out visuals to rewind the cat-ar scenes:

Eis que surge um gato 🐈 na entrevista coletiva de Vinicius Jr. no Catar! #genacopa pic.twitter.com/xKVyj4SPy7 — ge (@geglobo) December 7, 2022

🐈 With impromptu visits to stadiums, training sessions and press conferences, cats are stealing the limelight at the #FIFAWorldCup in Qatar pic.twitter.com/6qELYIQcLw — Reuters (@Reuters) December 9, 2022

Apart from FIFA, a pet cat made appearance on the screens during a live TV debate. During an ongoing debate over Delhi liquor scam in October, BJP leader Shazia Ilmi's cat distracted Arnab Goswami during and co-panelist Syed Asad Abbas (a political analyst) as the pet jumped onto Ilmi's lap amidst heated conversations.

Watch video:

When Shazia ilmi’s cat gatecrashed a news debate.. Even Arnab Goswami got distracted. 😅 pic.twitter.com/EHOyAx7r3v — Ashish (@aashishNRP) October 17, 2022

Goat and the dog

Bharat Jodo Yatra saw not only people joining the walk, a goat and a dog were also spotted walking along with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the rally. The two animals went viral for their presence at the BJY in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh respectively.

Check out the visuals from BJY right here: