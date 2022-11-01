e-Paper Get App
Wait, what? Monkey enters liquor shop, drinks beer in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli; watch

Wait, what? Monkey enters liquor shop, drinks beer in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli; watch

It isn't just humans grabbing some beer to lit up their nights, a monkey was caught on camera when it was enjoying the liquor in UP

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 01, 2022, 01:04 PM IST
article-image
Wait, what? Monkey enters liquor shop, drinks beer in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli; watch | Twitter
Monkey menace! UP liquor shop staff are concerned about monkeys in the area invading their store and shoplifting alcohol products. In a recent video that has gone viral on social media, we can see a monkey sipping a can of beer. Reportedly, the monkey has also been accused of stealing liquor from humans visiting the premises.

Watch:

Achalganj-based liquor shopkeeper brought the incident to notice while expressing resentment against the alcohol thief. District Excise Officer Rajendra Pratap Singh was quoted in an NDTV report suggesting that efforts are underway to deal with this incident. It was reported that officials are looking to get hold of this monkey with the assistance of the Forest Department.

