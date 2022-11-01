Wait, what? Monkey enters liquor shop, drinks beer in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli; watch | Twitter

Monkey menace! UP liquor shop staff are concerned about monkeys in the area invading their store and shoplifting alcohol products. In a recent video that has gone viral on social media, we can see a monkey sipping a can of beer. Reportedly, the monkey has also been accused of stealing liquor from humans visiting the premises.

Achalganj-based liquor shopkeeper brought the incident to notice while expressing resentment against the alcohol thief. District Excise Officer Rajendra Pratap Singh was quoted in an NDTV report suggesting that efforts are underway to deal with this incident. It was reported that officials are looking to get hold of this monkey with the assistance of the Forest Department.