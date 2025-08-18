Group Of Pakistanis Harass Indian Muslim Girls Celebrating Independence Day, Make Obscene Gestures In London – VIDEO

X/@KantInEastt

A video allegedly filmed on the streets of London has surfaced on social media and has gone viral, showing a confrontation between a group of Pakistanis and a group of Indian Muslims, mostly women.

The footage appears to show a group of mostly young hijab-clad Muslim women, holding the Indian tricolour, celebrating Independence Day. Nearby, a group of Pakistani men can be seen waving Pakistani flags.

Chants and slogans can be heard from both sides. At one point, the Indian group distances itself slightly, but members of the Pakistani group approach them, waving the Pakistani flag in close proximity to the women’s faces.

Tensions escalate, and a scuffle eventually breaks out between the two groups. A man from the Indian side can be heard saying, "Musalman hoon main" (I am a Muslim), to which individuals from the Pakistani side respond by saying, "Modi is a terrorist."

Following this, the Indian man is heard saying, “F*** Modi,” which is then echoed by the Pakistani group, who begin chanting the phrase collectively and making obscene gestures, including showing the middle finger toward the Indian group.

The situation continues to escalate, and the repeated offensive gestures eventually force the Indian group to leave the area.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Group of Pakistanis Celebrating Independence Day On Road SLAP Pet Dog Sitting Inside Car – VIDEO

This incident reportedly occurred on the intervening night of August 14 and 15, on Ilford Lane in East London.