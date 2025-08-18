 Group Of Pakistanis Harass Indian Muslim Girls Celebrating Independence Day, Make Obscene Gestures In London – VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralGroup Of Pakistanis Harass Indian Muslim Girls Celebrating Independence Day, Make Obscene Gestures In London – VIDEO

Group Of Pakistanis Harass Indian Muslim Girls Celebrating Independence Day, Make Obscene Gestures In London – VIDEO

The footage appears to show a group of mostly young hijab-clad Muslim women, holding the Indian tricolor, celebrating Independence Day. Nearby, a group of Pakistani men can be seen waving Pakistani flags.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 10:26 PM IST
article-image
X/@KantInEastt

A video allegedly filmed on the streets of London has surfaced on social media and has gone viral, showing a confrontation between a group of Pakistanis and a group of Indian Muslims, mostly women.

The footage appears to show a group of mostly young hijab-clad Muslim women, holding the Indian tricolour, celebrating Independence Day. Nearby, a group of Pakistani men can be seen waving Pakistani flags.

Chants and slogans can be heard from both sides. At one point, the Indian group distances itself slightly, but members of the Pakistani group approach them, waving the Pakistani flag in close proximity to the women’s faces.

Tensions escalate, and a scuffle eventually breaks out between the two groups. A man from the Indian side can be heard saying, "Musalman hoon main" (I am a Muslim), to which individuals from the Pakistani side respond by saying, "Modi is a terrorist."

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Roads: BMC Receives Over 10,000 Pothole Complaints Between June To August Amid Heavy Rains; 8,983 Cases Resolved
Mumbai Roads: BMC Receives Over 10,000 Pothole Complaints Between June To August Amid Heavy Rains; 8,983 Cases Resolved
Maharashtra Govt Approves 268 AC Local Trains, Metro Line 11 and Key Infra Projects Across Cities
Maharashtra Govt Approves 268 AC Local Trains, Metro Line 11 and Key Infra Projects Across Cities
Torrential Rains Batter Raigad: Rivers Swell, 3 Dead, Mass Evacuations Ordered
Torrential Rains Batter Raigad: Rivers Swell, 3 Dead, Mass Evacuations Ordered
Thane Cyber Fraud: 52-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹54 Lakh In Cryptocurrency Investment Scam; Case Registered
Thane Cyber Fraud: 52-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹54 Lakh In Cryptocurrency Investment Scam; Case Registered

Following this, the Indian man is heard saying, “F*** Modi,” which is then echoed by the Pakistani group, who begin chanting the phrase collectively and making obscene gestures, including showing the middle finger toward the Indian group.

The situation continues to escalate, and the repeated offensive gestures eventually force the Indian group to leave the area.

Read Also
Group of Pakistanis Celebrating Independence Day On Road SLAP Pet Dog Sitting Inside Car – VIDEO
article-image

This incident reportedly occurred on the intervening night of August 14 and 15, on Ilford Lane in East London.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Youth & Policemen Caught In A Clash Over Parking In MP's Narsinghpur; Video Goes Viral

Youth & Policemen Caught In A Clash Over Parking In MP's Narsinghpur; Video Goes Viral

'Wild Card Entry': Netizens REACT After 'Couple' Caught On Camera Exiting Train Toilet, Joke 'Indian...

'Wild Card Entry': Netizens REACT After 'Couple' Caught On Camera Exiting Train Toilet, Joke 'Indian...

SUV Smashes Into Texas Couple Filming Food Review At Restaurant; Narrowly Survives; WATCH:

SUV Smashes Into Texas Couple Filming Food Review At Restaurant; Narrowly Survives; WATCH:

Mumbai Rains: ‘Spider-Man’ Arrives In Maximum City To Help Citizens From Waterlogged Streets:...

Mumbai Rains: ‘Spider-Man’ Arrives In Maximum City To Help Citizens From Waterlogged Streets:...

VIDEO: Korean Man In Lord Krishna's Look Wins Hearts On Internet, Netizens Praise, 'Cutest Kanha...

VIDEO: Korean Man In Lord Krishna's Look Wins Hearts On Internet, Netizens Praise, 'Cutest Kanha...