 Twin Giant Pandas in Hong Kong Celebrate Their First Birthday; Specially Made Cake And Fans Filled Events- Watch Video
Hong Kong’s first-ever locally born giant panda twins turned 1 year old on Friday. The city marked the occasion with a fine birthday bash, packed with festivities, giveaways, and special events. The giant twin pandas are named Jia Jia and De De. They were born on August 15, 2024.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 05:58 PM IST
article-image
Twin Giant Pandas in Hong Kong Celebrate Their First Birthday; Specially Made Cake And Fans Filled Events- Watch Video | X @Brand_HK

Fronting the park’s iconic Lagoon Platform, a giant dim sum steamer — with a peach-shaped longevity pastry, flanked by a welcoming pair of pandas — delighted the crowd, many of whom had willingly queued for up to half an hour before the park opened at 10 am to snap some photos.

WATCH VIDEOS:

Jia Jia and De De are the offspring of Ying Ying and Le Le pandas. These were gifted to the special administrative region by the central government in 2007. Together with An An and Ke Ke, both gifted to the city by the central government in 2024, Hong Kong is now home to six giant pandas, representing the largest home for pandas outside the Chinese mainland, and making the city a premier panda tourism destination.

The birthday party was graced by Peter Lam Kin-ngok, chairman of the Hong Kong Tourism Board, who said the occasion was “a major celebration for Hong Kong”, adding that there has been enthusiastic global participation via social media as well as special visits made by international panda fans.

ALSO READ: Two Red Head Panda Cubs Born In Sikkim

Read Also
Two Red Head Panda Cubs Born In Sikkim's Himalayan Zoological Park After Seven Years Of Breeding...
article-image

A significant achievement commenced for the Himalayan Zoological Park, situated in Bulbuley, near Gangtok, Sikkim, when two red panda cubs started crawling at the conservatory, nearly seven years after a breeding drought. Himalayan Zoological Park (HZP) announced the newborns with an adorable video on social media. These cubs were born to parents Lucky(II) and Mirak.

