Twin Giant Pandas in Hong Kong Celebrate Their First Birthday; Specially Made Cake And Fans Filled Events- Watch Video | X @Brand_HK

Hong Kong’s first-ever locally born giant panda twins turned 1 year old on Friday. The city marked the occasion with a fine birthday bash, packed with festivities, giveaways, and special events. The giant twin pandas are named Jia Jia and De De. They were born on August 15, 2024.

Fronting the park’s iconic Lagoon Platform, a giant dim sum steamer — with a peach-shaped longevity pastry, flanked by a welcoming pair of pandas — delighted the crowd, many of whom had willingly queued for up to half an hour before the park opened at 10 am to snap some photos.

WATCH VIDEOS:

Giant panda twins born in Hong Kong celebrate their 1st birthday with party at their home at Ocean Park Hong Kong in presence of devoted fans across Hong Kong https://t.co/wf8cbVayJC pic.twitter.com/F7ZygGzQZV — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) August 16, 2025

Hong Kong celebrated the first birthday of locally born panda twins Jia Jia and De De with festivities, special events, and limited-edition merchandise at Ocean Park. pic.twitter.com/G43TTZ4grW — China Daily Hong Kong (@CDHKedition) August 15, 2025

Happy Birthday to Jia Jia and De De! See how Hong Kong's famous home-grown giant #panda twins celebrated their first birthday at their Ocean Park home today (Aug 15). From enjoying scrumptious cake to soaking up the birthday love from their many fans, the celebrity siblings sure… pic.twitter.com/Zzu68OAzIz — BrandHongKong 香港亞洲國際都會 (@Brand_HK) August 15, 2025

Jia Jia and De De are the offspring of Ying Ying and Le Le pandas. These were gifted to the special administrative region by the central government in 2007. Together with An An and Ke Ke, both gifted to the city by the central government in 2024, Hong Kong is now home to six giant pandas, representing the largest home for pandas outside the Chinese mainland, and making the city a premier panda tourism destination.

The birthday party was graced by Peter Lam Kin-ngok, chairman of the Hong Kong Tourism Board, who said the occasion was “a major celebration for Hong Kong”, adding that there has been enthusiastic global participation via social media as well as special visits made by international panda fans.

