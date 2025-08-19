'I Changed, You Didn’t': Zelensky’s Comeback To Reporter Who Earlier Questioned His Military Attire At White House (Video)

Zelensky’s Comeback To Reporter Who Earlier Questioned His Military Attire At White House | X/@Breaking911

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky drew attention once again for his attire during his high-profile meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday.

Zelensky appeared in a black jacket and shirt, stopping short of wearing a full suit and tie. During a press briefing, a reporter complimented him, saying he looked “fabulous” in his suit. Trump, sitting beside him, quickly interjected: “That’s the reporter who attacked you last time.” Without missing a beat, Zelensky replied, “I remember… He’s in the same suit. I changed. You did not.”

Ahead of the talks, a European official told CNN that Zelensky’s wardrobe had been a matter of discussion between US and Ukrainian officials. The Trump administration had suggested that he avoid arriving in his trademark military fatigues. His choice of outfit had previously become a lightning rod during his Oval Office meeting with Trump in February, when Trump sarcastically remarked, “He’s all dressed up today.”

At that earlier meeting, a reporter had bluntly asked Zelensky: “Why don’t you wear a suit? You’re at the highest level of this country’s office, and you refuse to wear a suit. Do you own a suit? A lot of Americans have problems with you not respecting the dignity of this office,” according to the BBC.

Zelensky has consistently defended his decision, saying since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022 that he will continue to wear military attire until peace returns to Ukraine. Striking a middle ground on Monday, he arrived in the same black ensemble he previously wore at Pope Francis’s funeral in April and the NATO summit in the Netherlands in June.

