 'I Changed, You Didn’t': Zelensky’s Comeback To Reporter Who Earlier Questioned His Military Attire At White House (Video)
Aleesha Sam Updated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 12:21 AM IST
article-image
Zelensky’s Comeback To Reporter Who Earlier Questioned His Military Attire At White House | X/@Breaking911

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky drew attention once again for his attire during his high-profile meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday.

Zelensky appeared in a black jacket and shirt, stopping short of wearing a full suit and tie. During a press briefing, a reporter complimented him, saying he looked “fabulous” in his suit. Trump, sitting beside him, quickly interjected: “That’s the reporter who attacked you last time.” Without missing a beat, Zelensky replied, “I remember… He’s in the same suit. I changed. You did not.”

Watch The Interaction Here

Ahead of the talks, a European official told CNN that Zelensky’s wardrobe had been a matter of discussion between US and Ukrainian officials. The Trump administration had suggested that he avoid arriving in his trademark military fatigues. His choice of outfit had previously become a lightning rod during his Oval Office meeting with Trump in February, when Trump sarcastically remarked, “He’s all dressed up today.”

Earlier Press Briefing At The White House

At that earlier meeting, a reporter had bluntly asked Zelensky: “Why don’t you wear a suit? You’re at the highest level of this country’s office, and you refuse to wear a suit. Do you own a suit? A lot of Americans have problems with you not respecting the dignity of this office,” according to the BBC.

Zelensky has consistently defended his decision, saying since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022 that he will continue to wear military attire until peace returns to Ukraine. Striking a middle ground on Monday, he arrived in the same black ensemble he previously wore at Pope Francis’s funeral in April and the NATO summit in the Netherlands in June.

(With Inputs From IANS)

