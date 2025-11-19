 What Was Served At Donald Trump's Dinner With Saudi Crown Prince, Ronaldo & Elon Musk? Full Menu Revealed
US president Donald Trump’s black-tie dinner for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on November 18, 2025, featured an indulgent three-course menu. Guests were served honeynut squash soup with cranberry relish and brown-butter crème, followed by a pistachio-crusted rack of lamb with sweet potato purée and pomegranate-lemon jus.

Wednesday, November 19, 2025
Donald Trump's dinner gala | Image Courtesy: X (@JonasBarnawi)

When US president Donald Trump welcomed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the White House on Tuesday, the evening turned into far more than a formal diplomatic visit—it was a full-blown dinner gala. With powerhouses such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Elon Musk sharing the same table, the world wanted to know what exactly was served at this rare and glittering black-tie dinner. Here’s a closer look at the full menu and everyone who attended the unforgettable night.

What was served at Trump's dinner table?

The evening began with guests settling into a formal dining room, illuminated by candlelight and adorned with floral-themed decor. The table looked as extravagant and beautiful as the menu promised it would be. As per the AP report, each attendee was served a warm bowl of honeynut squash soup, elevated with cranberry relish, spiced hazelnuts, and a silky brown-butter creme.

The main course kept the indulgence going. The staff plated a beautifully prepared pistachio-crusted rack of lamb, paired with sweet potato purée, broccoli rabe, and a vibrant pomegranate-lemon jus. Dessert was equally mouth-watering, with a couverture chocolate mousse pear, and smooth vanilla ice cream – that ended the meal on a perfect note.

Who all attended Trump's dinner gala?

The dining table, however, was as talked about as the food. Among those seated were Trump's wife and First Lady Melania Trump, Cristiano Ronaldo with his wife Georgina Rodríguez and golf champion Bryson DeChambeau.

The tech universe was out in full force with Tesla founder Elon Musk, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang occupying prime seats. Political leaders, senior U.S. officials, and Saudi dignitaries rounded out the room

