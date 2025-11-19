Pune's Sarasbaug Cha Raja Embraces Winter In Cozy Woolens; Devotees Seek Bappa's Blessing

Sarasbaug Cha Raja | X/ BhikuMhatre

Pune, a historical city in Maharashtra, attracts numerous tourists from across the country. The city is home to various heritage sites, temples, and monuments, including Shaniwar Wada, Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati, Lal Mahal, Nana Wada, and more. One of the main attractions is the Lord Ganesha temple at Sarasbaug, which draws visitors from far and wide. This temple is particularly popular during the winter months when Ganapati Bappa is dressed in warm, woolen clothing. Each year, photos of the Sarasbaug Ganapati go viral, and this year, Lord Ganesha is once again sporting a cozy sweater.

Sarasbaug Cha Raja wears woolen clothes

As the cool winter breeze sweeps across Pune, the iconic Sarasbaug Cha Raja, one of the most revered Ganesh idols in the city, is seen wrapped in cozy woolens, embracing the seasonal change. Situated in the heart of Pune, Sarasbaug is a significant religious and cultural landmark that attracts thousands of devotees every year. At this time of year, as winter settles in, the deity's attire is altered to keep the idol comfortable, symbolising the warmth and devotion the city feels for its beloved Lord Ganesha.

Ritualistic traditon

The sight of Lord Ganesha in woolen clothes during the colder months has become a ritualistic tradition, adding an extra touch of love and care. The warm clothes, meticulously crafted and designed, not only serve the purpose of providing comfort to the deity but also create a heartwarming connection between the devotees and the divine presence. It reflects the devotion and respect that the people of Pune hold for Lord Ganesha, their most cherished deity.

Devotees seek blessings

Sarasbaug temple is located in the center of the Sarasbaug garden, which was built in 1750 by Shrimant Nanasaheb Peshwe. The temple is also known as the "Talyatla Ganpati" because it was originally built in the middle of a lake before the lake receded, and a garden was created around it.

Devotees from across the city and beyond flock to Sarasbaug to seek Bappa's blessings. The temple is always bustling with activity, especially during the winter months when the cooler weather makes the visit more pleasant. The significance of Sarasbaug Cha Raja has grown beyond just a religious experience. It has evolved into an essential part of Pune's cultural fabric, where people from all walks of life come together to celebrate faith, community, and the onset of winter.