'Ganpati Bappa Morya': Mumbaikars Take Their 1st Ride As Metro 3 Opens Fully From Aarey To Cuffe Parade | Videos

 'Ganpati Bappa Morya': Mumbaikars Take Their 1st Ride As Metro 3 Opens Fully From Aarey To Cuffe Parade
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had virtually inaugurated the final 10.99-km Phase 2B stretch from Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade on Wednesday, completing the city’s first fully underground metro corridor. From the first train that rolled out at 5:55 am, the excitement among commuters was palpable. Videos of the inaugural rides flooded social media, capturing the joy and pride of citizens.

Prathamesh Kharade
Thursday, October 09, 2025, 09:26 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: "Ganpati Bappa Morya!" the chant echoed through Girgaon Metro station early Thursday morning as Mumbaikars boarded their first ride on the newly inaugurated Mumbai Metro Line-3 (Aqua Line). Prime Minister Narendra Modi had virtually inaugurated the final 10.99-km Phase 2B stretch from Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade on Wednesday, completing the city’s first fully underground metro corridor.

From the first train that rolled out at 5:55 am, the excitement among commuters was palpable. Videos of the inaugural rides flooded social media platforms, capturing the joy and pride of citizens experiencing Mumbai’s most ambitious metro project to date.

Viral Videos Show Mumbaikars Taking First Ride Of Mumbai Metro 3 Phase 2B

A viral video shared by passengers showed three elderly commuters at Girgaon Metro station, joyfully chanting “Ganpati Bappa Morya” and “Girgaonchya Raja cha Vijay Aso” as they entered the sleek, spotless metro coaches.

Their faces reflected not just excitement but also the sentiment of Mumbai’s spirit, celebrating progress with devotion. The nearly empty early-morning coaches gleamed under bright LED lights, giving a first glimpse of the modern interiors of the new Aqua Line.

Another commuter shared visuals from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Metro station, showing his seamless journey along the newly opened route. Commuters praised the smooth ride, clean platforms and efficient services.

33.5-km Aqua Line Fully Open For Citizens Now

The completion of the final stretch marks the full operationalisation of the 33.5-km Aqua Line, Mumbai’s first fully underground metro, connecting Aarey in the north to Cuffe Parade in the south. Built at a cost of Rs 37,276 crore, the corridor includes 27 stations, with the newly opened 10.99-km stretch adding 11 of them. The final phase alone cost Rs 12,195 crore to construct.

Metro 3 To Be Gamechanger For Travel

According to the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), the Aqua Line is expected to reduce the burden on suburban local trains by nearly 15 percent, offering faster, more comfortable and eco-friendly travel across key parts of the city.

The metro operates at a design speed of 95 km/h, with 31 train rakes in service and trains arriving every five minutes during peak hours. With fares ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 70, the Aqua Line has become more than just another transport link, it’s a symbol of Mumbai’s unstoppable energy and progress.

