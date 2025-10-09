Rinku Singh Receives ₹5 Crore Ransom Threat From Dawood Ibrahim’s Gang: Report

Mumbai: Team India star Rinku Singh has reportedly received threats from the underworld. According to the Mumbai Crime Branch, the investigation revealed that the notorious Dawood Ibrahim gang, known as D-Company, sent three ransom demands to Rinku Singh’s promotional team between February and April 2025, demanding ₹5 crore.

The police have arrested two suspects connected to the case, Mohammed Dilshad and Mohammed Naveed, who were apprehended in the West Indies and handed over to Indian authorities on August 1. These accused were earlier arrested for demanding a ₹10 crore ransom from Zeeshan Siddiqui, son of the late former MLA Baba Siddiqui. According to TV9 report, during interrogation, one of them admitted to calling Rinku Singh to demand ransom.

Rinku, who rose from humble beginnings in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, has faced challenges off the field despite shining in cricket. Recently engaged to MP Priya Saroj, Singh’s growing fame has now come with increased security concerns

Rinku Singh's career so far

The star finisher has played a total of 54 T20I games for India and has scored 550 runs for the 'men in blue'. Rinku has a staggering strike rate of 161.77 and an average of 42.31. As far as his IPL numbers are concerned, Singh has played 58 games for the Kolkata Knight Riders and has scored 1099 runs. Rinku was also a part of KKR's IPL-winning team in 2024.

Rinku recently hit the winning runs to help Team India win the Asia Cup . The Indian finisher incredibly managed to do that in the final against Pakistan, which was his first game of the tournament. Apart from Rinku's boundary, it was actually batter Tila Varma who played a clinical unbeaten knock of 69 runs.