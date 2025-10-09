Carlos Alcaraz Swaps Tennis Racket For Golf Club On Well-Deserved Break In Spain; Video

Image: Carlos Alcaraz/Instagram

World No 1 tennis player Carlos Alcaraz has taken a well-deserved break from the ATP Tour, swapping his tennis racket for a golf club. In a video that has gone viral on social media, the 22-year-old Spaniard joined some of Spain's top sports stars at the Open de España Pro-Am held at El Club de Campo Villa de Madrid. Alcaraz joined renowned golfer Jon Rahm, golf legend Sergio Garcia, David Puig, and former tennis star Feliciano Lopez for a game of Golf.

Carlos Alcaraz love for Golf

Known for his passion for golf, Carlos appeared relaxed and cheerful, enjoying the chance to unwind after an intense tennis season that propelled him back to the top of the world rankings. Golf has long been a favorite pastime for Alcaraz, who credits the sport with helping him maintain focus and calmness on the tennis court.

What's next for Carlos Alcaraz?

After his time recharging in Madrid, the world No. 1 is set to return to training with his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, preparing for the upcoming Six Kings Slam in Riyadh, where he will compete for a $6 million prize. Currently, Alcaraz has a record of 67-7 with eight singles titles this year (including two Majors at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open). Alcaraz backed out of the Shanghai Masters due to an ankle injury he sustained before winning the Japan Open.

Nike to honour Carlos Alcaraz

Nike is set to unveil Alcaraz's signature logo during the 2025 ATP Finals in Turin, marking an important milestone in his rising career. According to Sports Illustrated report, the logo design has already been finalized but is being kept under wraps to maximise its impact during the season finale.