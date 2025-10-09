IND vs WI 2nd Test: Shubman Gill Mentors Sai Sudharsan Amid Poor Batting Form Before Delhi Test

Image: X

As Team India prepares to take on West Indies in the 2nd Test at Arun Jaitley cricket Stadium in New Delhi, Sai Sudharsan found encouragement from captain Shubman Gill during India’s latest training sessions. Gill was spotted taking extra time with Sudharsan, offering throw-downs and insightful batting guidance to help the young southpaw sharpen his game and regain his lost touch.

Despite having the potential Sudharsan’s tally of 147 runs in seven innings marked by just a single fifty, has led to increased scrutiny. Nonetheless, the selectors have kept faith with him, refraining from making harsh decisions like dropping Karun Nair.

As the Delhi Test looms and the West Indies bowling attack yet to hit top gear, Sudharsan faces a golden opportunity to turn promise into performance. Inspired by Gill’s guidance, the left-hander is determined to capitalize on this chance, aiming for an innings that finally cements his place in India’s Test ranks

Pitch update as Team India eye series whitewash

Team India will be hoping to inflict series whitewash against a struggling West Indies team. A good batting surface is expected for the second and final Test between India and the West Indies at the Feroz Shah Kotla, with curators predicting that the pitch will support strokeplay during the first two days before gradually offering slow turn as the match progresses.

Traditionally known for its black-soil base, the Kotla pitch usually favors batters early on and then deteriorates to assist spinners. However, for this Test, a freshly prepared centre strip has been laid out, promising dominant batting conditions in the early stages of the game.

The pitch's preparation is being overseen by local curator Ankit Datta, with senior BCCI curators Taposh Chatterjee and Ashish Bhowmick supervising the final touches. The curators have focused on ensuring even bounce and true carry during the initial days, aiming to provide a fair contest primarily favoring batters before spinners come into play from day three onwards with slow turn expected.

India currently leads the two-match series 1-0 after a comprehensive innings and 140-run victory in the opening Test at Ahmedabad. With indications pointing to a batting-friendly wicket in Delhi, the stage is set for an exciting contest as the West Indies will look to withstand the early onslaught to extend the series.