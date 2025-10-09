PM Modi Receives UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer At Raj Bhavan In Mumbai; Bilateral Talks Underway | Video

PM Modi Receives UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer At Raj Bhavan In Mumbai; Bilateral Talks To Follow | Video |

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday welcomed his British counterpart, Prime Minister Keir Starmer, at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai as the two leaders met for a crucial bilateral engagement.

Starmer, who is on his first official visit to India since taking office, was greeted warmly by PM Modi upon his arrival. The leaders took a brief walkthrough of the historic Raj Bhavan premises before posing for a photo op with the national flags of India and the United Kingdom forming a symbolic backdrop.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: PM Narendra Modi welcomes UK PM Keir Starmer to Raj Bhavan in Mumbai, as the two leaders meet here.



#WATCH | Maharashtra: PM Narendra Modi meets UK PM Keir Starmer, at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.



PM Modi and his UK counterpart Keir Starmer then engaged in bilateral talks with discussions likely to be done over free trade agreement, investments and export plans.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi and UK PM Keir Starmer hold a meeting in Mumbai, Maharashtra.



#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi and UK PM Keir Starmer hold a meeting in Mumbai, Maharashtra.



10-Year Roadmap Over Free Trade Agreement To Be Discussed During Bilateral Talks

The meeting marks a major step in strengthening the India–UK partnership, as both leaders are expected to review the ‘Vision 2035’ roadmap, a decade-long strategic plan aligned with the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) signed in July. The agreement, valued at around £6 billion in new investments and export gains, is projected to generate over 2,200 jobs in the UK while reducing tariffs on a wide range of British goods entering India’s markets.

Discussions between the two leaders are set to cover a comprehensive range of strategic areas, including trade and investment, defence cooperation, the clean energy transition, digital innovation, education, healthcare, and climate resilience. Both sides are also expected to explore new avenues under the proposed India–UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), envisioned as a key pillar in deepening economic collaboration between the two nations.

Modi-Starmer To Attend India–UK CEO Forum & Fintech Fest

Following the bilateral talks, Modi and Starmer are scheduled to participate in the India–UK CEO Forum at the Jio World Centre at 1:40 pm. The forum will bring together top business executives, investors, and industry experts to deliberate on collaborative opportunities and future investments under the evolving trade framework.

Later in the afternoon, the two leaders will jointly address the 6th edition of the Global Fintech Fest 2025, slated for 2:45 pm at the same venue. This year’s event, themed “Empowering Finance for a Better World – Powered by AI, Augmented Intelligence, Innovation, and Inclusion,” will convene innovators, regulators, central bankers and policymakers from across the globe.

