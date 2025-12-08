Pehchan Announces the MyMumbai 2026 Calendar Project Showcasing Stories Captured by Mumbai’s Homeless Communities

Image used for representational purposes only | File

Pehchan is launch of its much-awaited MyMumbai 2026 Calendar Project. This community-led visual storytelling initiative spotlights the unseen stories of Mumbai through the eyes of individuals living on the city’s margins. With remarkable creativity and determination, homeless photographers have captured everyday moments that often go unnoticed, offering a powerful, human perspective on life in the city.

This year, 34 homeless photographers created over 945 images, contributing to an extraordinary archive that reflects the resilience, dignity, and lived experiences of homeless communities.

Grounded in the Photovoice methodology, the MyMumbai 2026 Calendar Project presents a Mumbai that is intimate, vulnerable, and profoundly resilient. The outcome is not just a series of photographs, but a collective narrative shaped by survival, dignity, and strength emerging from some of the city’s most overlooked spaces.

At the Directorate of Municipal Administration Office in Mumbai, an esteemed panel of judges curated the final forty photographs from this vast and meaningful collection. Their expertise and sensitivity guided the selection process with care and integrity. Public voting was also conducted to ensure community participation and to celebrate the images that resonated most with viewers.

Mr. Ujjwal Uke, Retired IAS Officer and Chairman of the State Level Shelter Monitoring Committee of Maharashtra, said that “These photographs do more than document. They reflect courage and humanity, offering insights into the lived realities that shape our city.”

Mr. Anil Galgali, Senior Journalist and RTI Activist, shared that“The stories in these frames remind us of the Mumbai that many fail to see. This project gives voice to individuals whose experiences deserve recognition.”

Mr. Brijesh Arya, Founder of Pehchan, stated that“This project reaffirms our belief in community-led creativity. When given the tools and the platform, every individual has the ability to shape narratives and shift perceptions.”

Mr. Prashant Nakwe, Professional Photographer and Media Expert, added that “The honesty and raw expression in these images stand out. These photographers have captured Mumbai with a sincerity that even trained professionals often strive for.”

Mr. Prashana Khare, Fujifilm India, noted that “The MyMumbai Project demonstrates how storytelling can empower communities. The photographers bring an authenticity and emotional depth that is truly powerful.”

The following were present on the occasion: Subhash Rokde, Sarthak Banerjeepuri, Nishika Shah, Ashwika Kochhar, Hardik Arya, Gurses Singh, Bhavyaraj, Namit Talreja, Divya, Danesh Kavina, Devansh, Tanmay Shukla.

The MyMumbai 2026 Calendar stands as a celebration of humanity and a testament to the transformative power of community storytelling. It invites the city to pause, observe, and appreciate the everyday beauty that thrives in places many often overlook.

