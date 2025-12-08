 Thane Crime: Couple, Accomplice Booked For Cheating Jeweller Of ₹70 Lakh
Police in Thane district have registered a case against a couple and another person for allegedly cheating a Dombivli jeweller of nearly ₹70 lakh in gold. The accused built trust through timely earlier payments, then took gold on credit in October and refused to pay, allegedly abusing and threatening the jeweller. They now face charges under multiple Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 03:11 PM IST
article-image
Thane Crime: Couple, Accomplice Booked For Cheating Jeweller Of ₹70 Lakh | File Pic (Representational Image)

Thane: Police have registered a case against a couple and another person for allegedly cheating a jeweller in Maharashtra's Thane district of Rs 70 lakh, officials said on Monday.

The accused gained the trust of the jeweller, from Golawli in Dombivli, by making timely payments on earlier purchases.

However, in October, they bought gold ornaments, collectively valued at nearly Rs 70 lakh, on three occasions, an official from Manpada police station said.

Following the jeweller's complaint, the police on December 5 registered a case against the three accused under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 318(4) (cheating), 314 (dishonest misappropriation of property), 352 (intentional insult), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention), the official said.

