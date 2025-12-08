 Mumbai: Social Activist Chetan Kamble Brutally Attacked In Dadar; Attempt To Silence Anti-Crime Whistleblower Alleged
Poonam AprajUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 03:00 PM IST
article-image
Social Activist Chetan Kamble |

Mumbai: In a shocking incident in Dadar (West), social activist and founder of ChakaChak Dadar, Chetan Kamble (30), was brutally assaulted late Thursday night in what appears to be an attempt to murder. The attack took place inside a residential society premises and was allegedly carried out by Deepak Dinesh Chaugule and his gang.

Following the attack, Dadar police registered a non-cognisable offence under BNS Sections 351(2) and 352. Police officials stated that the complainant and accused were known to each other previously and had a dispute.

About The Case

According to the complaint, on October 12 at around 10:30 pm, Kamble and the accused had gone for a picnic where a minor argument turned aggressive. Later at night, the accused allegedly entered the society premises and verbally abused Kamble and his friends Shubham Gaikwad and Tejas Bilye, followed by a physical assault and threats of retaliation.

article-image

Sources claim the assault may be linked to Kamble’s continuous activism against illegal activities in the locality. Kamble has repeatedly complained to authorities about Gambling activities, Drug distribution, Extortion rackets and Illegal unauthorised washing centres operating inside the locality. Rather than facing legal action, the accused allegedly chose violent retaliation to silence a citizen who has been demanding accountability and action.

This is not the first time the activist has been targeted. Earlier, Deepak’s uncle Ashok Maskar had allegedly threatened to “finish” Kamble after he exposed fraud and extortion activities inside the society. Police are currently examining CCTV footage from the society premises and statements of eyewitnesses. Further sections may be added after medical reports and investigation findings.

Residents and civic activists have demanded strict action, stating that such attacks on whistleblowers endanger the safety of law-abiding citizens who raise their voices against crime.

