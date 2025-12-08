Mumbai-Vadhavan Port To Get Rapid Rail Soon? MMRCL Chief Ashwini Bhide Calls For Faster, Direct Connectivity To Industrial Zones

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRCL) Chief said that the city needs to come up with Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) to ensure faster and more direct connectivity for daily commuters, especially emerging industrial zones.

While speaking on a YouTube Podcast, Powertrain by Aakash Bhavsar, Bhide explained that RRTS offers major advantages over existing transport systems. Unlike metro or suburban trains that stops frequently, RRTS stations are spaced 8 km or more apart, allowing higher speeds and smoother connectivity. “That gives speed and the right kind of connectivity,” she said.

Citing the Delhi–Meerut RRTS, where trains run at 180 kmph, she said Mumbai needs a similar high-speed arrangement to keep pace with its growing travel demands. Although the state is currently focused on expanding the metro network, she emphasised the need to plan for RRTS as well.

Ashwini Bhide Hints Of RRTS At Industrial Zones

According to Bhide, several industrial zones around Mumbai attract large numbers of daily commuters. At present, people often drive to a station, take overcrowded suburban trains, and then switch to yet another mode of transport. However, an RRTS corridor with limited stops and high speed, would significantly reduce travel time. She added, "If we can identify such pocket where the bulk of travel is happening from one place to another, where you don't need to give connectivity at every location. A very limited number of stations in between, then travel could be very fast."

Adding further, "In Mumbai, there is no space for industry, however, many frontier tech industries need to be around the city."

Vadhavan Port In Palghar Would Require Direct Link To Mumbai

She noted that areas such as Palghar, which is set to grow rapidly due to the upcoming Vadhavan port, will require fast, direct links to Mumbai. In the podcast, she said, "The area around Vadhavan in Palghar is going to get a boost, not only in terms of port-related activities but also new investment opportunities, and such areas need direct connectivity from Mumbai which is much faster than suburban rails and metro."

“There is definite scope for an RRTS in and around Mumbai, and the state government is actively exploring the possibility,” she added.

