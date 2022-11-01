Watch: Monkey casually roams in Delhi's Nawada Metro Station, clears security check; video goes viral | Twitter

Delhi metro seems to not only go viral for the fights that emerge among passengers. This video which has now surfaced on social media shows a monkey roaming in the premises of one of the Blue line metro stations, Nawada. Despite functional security machines, the monkey made its way to clear the security check without any hassle. If you are wondering how, check out this video to know.

Watch:

In the video, we can see the clever monkey casually walking at the metro station. How did the monkey manage to pass through the security buzzer without the ticket? The 17-second video shows the monkey silently walking with four legs to escape the block.

It isn't the first time that we're spotting the animal in the said premises. In July this year, a video showing a monkey having entered the metro rail had gone viral on social media. In the then footage, the monkey was seen climbing the rod and taking a stroll into the Delhi metro.

Watch:

Monkey travelling inside Delhi Metro 🤓🤓 pic.twitter.com/awIjgg3ymO — LonerMonkey ↙️ (@lonermonkeyy) July 28, 2022