Watch: Monkey cries at funeral of a man who fed him; heart-warming video goes viral

The emotional clip showing the monkey pouring down his feelings has left netizens in tears.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 21, 2022, 01:03 PM IST
article-image
Watch: Monkey cries at funeral of a man who fed him; heart-warming video goes viral | Twitter
Be it a pet or a stray, the bond we share with animals is special. In a recent video gone viral, we can see a monkey attending a funeral and paying last tribute to the man who fed him. Reportedly, the footage comes from Batticaloa, Sri Lanka wherein a langur was seen expressing grief during a man's funeral.

Watch:

Remember the spider that crawled on Queen Elizabeth II's coffin? Similar to how it went viral on social media, this cute gesture by the monkey at the funeral has also amused netizens.

In the video, we can see the monkey trying to pull off the garland from the dead body in an attempt to wake him up. Sharing grief over the case, the langur sheds tears along with family members.

article-image

