Watch: Spider spotted on Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, netizens call it 'most famous spider in the world right now'

The video showing the spider from the royal lady's funeral has surfaced on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 20, 2022, 11:09 AM IST
It was the late British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, when a spider tried to steal some limelight. When the royal funeral procession was underway, some spotted a spider crawling over a handwritten note placed along with some floral tribute on the Queen's coffin.

The video, which is now viral, shows the spider casually passing through the handwritten copy, pretty close to the royal lady. While some suggested it to be a good sign, some focused on dubbing the creature ' the most famous spider in the world right now.'

Meanwhile, it was noted that an enthusiastic netizen had already created a Twitter account on behalf of the viral spider; the username goes to read, "The Royal Spider."

Check some reactions by Twitterati over the incident:

