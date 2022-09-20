Watch: 'You need to bow'; Princess Charlotte's adorable gesture towards elder brother Prince George goes viral

e-Paper Get App
The video has emerged whilst the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 20, 2022, 10:07 AM IST
Queen Elizabeth II funeral: Princess Charlotte's adorable gesture towards elder brother Prince George | Twitter/viral video

A video doing rounds on the internet from the royal lady's funeral shows a subtle exchange between the brother-sister duo. While the two waited for the coffin to be placed onto the royal hearse, it was noted that the Prince was eagerly facing upright and taking a glance of the happening. Meanwhile, the little sister reminded him of the code of conduct to be adhered to.

If you are good at decoding one's lip say, you can easily crack the words that the young Princess uttered towards the nine-year-old Prince George. "You need to bow," is something close to what she said to her elder brother whilst the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Watch video:

George and Charlotte, the two eldest children of the Prince and Princess of Wales - William and Catherine - attended the Queen's funeral on Monday.

The British Queen breathed her last at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8. The death of the 96-year-old Queen ended a generation-spanning, seven-decade reign that made her a beacon of stability in a tumultuous world.

