Watch Viral Video: UK PM Liz Truss' awkward curtsy to King Charles III; amuses Twitterati

Liz Truss, the newly appointed Prime Minister of the UK, amused social media after her "on the head" curtsy to King Charles III which lead to a series of tweets by Twitterati.
Curtsy is a woman's or girl's formal greeting made by bending the knees with one foot in front of the other.
She met King Charles III to express her condolences following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II on September 9. The meeting was notable not only for being the first meeting between the newly crowned king and the newly appointed Prime Minister but also for Truss' odd curtsy at Buckingham Palace. This lead to a flood of tweets on Twitter.
Watch the viral video which shows Liz Truss 'unique' curtsy:
Check the reactions of Twitterati:
From one user calling her curtsy act: as it is in the eyes to calling it a cursory; it was also compared to pop up PM.
Twitter user wrote, Truss doing a curtesy looks like she is heading the ball back to her goalkeeper.
On September 10, Charles III was crowned King of the United Kingdom after the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Queen was 96 years old when she died and the longest-lived British monarch.
