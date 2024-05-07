Viral Video: Are You In For Trying Coffee With Raw Onion Slices Added To It? Netizens Aren't

You might have enjoyed your cup of coffee with some delicious namkeen or a plate of noodles, but what if ask you for a coffee with some onion slices added to it? No, we aren't talking about enjoying the hot beverage with onion pakoda or fried onions. It's just about adding raw chopped onions to the coffee.

We can totally relate to you if you screamed out loud on knowing about the weird combination. Here's video showing you someone actually trying it and passing down a honest review. An influencer from Singapore named Calvin Lee sipped in his cup of the caffeinated drink by adding some onions to it. yes, you read it right. He recorded the entire scene on his camera and shared it on Instagram. The video has now caught the attention of netizens for its weird nature.

Does he like the onion-mixed drink?

The reel opens by showing Lee picking a bunch of raw onion slices from a bowl and adding them to his coffee, and waiting till its nicely dipped inside. With no delay, he takes the first sip and records his instant reaction. Did it taste fine? His facial expression said it all that it was a "very very uncomfortable cup of coffee."

What's the final verdict over the quirky coffee?

He didn't stop after the initial sip of the onion-flavoured coffee. He was also seen sucking in the veggie slices into his mouth as if he was casually enjoying some noodles. In his detailed review, he stated that the quirky recipe didn't impress him. "I don't like it," he said while describing that the "spicy onion flavor made the coffee taste extra bitter."

Netizens react

Despite his failed attempt, he still suggested the drink to others, at least to those who were curious about its taste and flavor. However, the internet didn't hint about being interested in taking a sip. "Stop it," said an Instagram user while reacting to the coffee reel. "Maybe onion rings will be a better choice," commented another.