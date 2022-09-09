When American tourists did not recognise Queen Elizabeth II, asked THIS to the British monarch... check full story inside

Queen Elizabeth II | File photo

Condolences poured in from the people across the globe after Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch of the UK, passed away on Thursday at the age of 96.

The Queen was born on 21 April 1926 at 17 Bruton Street in Mayfair, London. She was the first child of The Duke and Duchess of York - who later became King George VI - and Queen Elizabeth.

A a clip of the Queen's former royal protection officer, Richard Griffin, revealing the funny side about the monarch in honour is doing rounds on social media. The video credited to Sky News comes from her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022.

What's it all about? In the now-viral video, Griffin is heard recalling an incident when he had accompanied the respectable lady on a picnic in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, and met some tourists who were on vacation in the area. He told Sky News, "The Queen would always stop and say hello... it was clear from the moment we first stopped they hadn't recognised (her)."

During then, it was noted that some American travellers asked Queen Elizabeth II whether she met the Queen having stayed in London for long. Griffin can be heard saying in the video, while narrating the moment, "Well, if you've been coming up for 80 years, you must have met the Queen?"

Watch:

Former Royal protection officer Richard Griffin reminisces about a picnic he went on with the Queen at Balmoral and an encounter they had with two American tourists who did not realise they were in the company of the monarch.#PlatinumJubilee: https://t.co/orTd7551d3 pic.twitter.com/snTOgEoGu1 — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 3, 2022

One of two tourists threw his arm around Mr Griffin and even put his camera on for a click with the monarch, asking if she'd mind taking a photo of the two of them. The Queen obliged, Griffin added in the interview.

At the closure of the video, the Queen's former royal protection officer told the Sky News reporter that the British monarch told him, "I'd love to be a fly on the wall when he shows those photographs to friends in America. Hopefully, someone tells him who I am."