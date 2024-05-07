Gandhinagar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Oh Amit Kaka, Jai Shri Ram', Hilarious Call By Young Boy Grabs Home Minister's Attention, Leaves People Amused (VIRAL VIDEO)

Home Minister Amit Shah in Gujarat on Lok Sabha Elections 2024 voting day | X

Home Minister Amit Shah, who is in Gandhinagar in his home state of Gujarat on Tuesday (May 7) to cast his vote for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, had a smile on his face after he noticed a young boy calling him, "Oh Amit Kaka, Jai Shri Ram". Not only Home Minister Amit Shah, but also the BJP party workers and voters couldn't resist themselves from breaking into a laughter given the casual nature of the young boy calling Amit Shah screaming at the top of his lungs and greeting him in pure Gujarati style.

The fact that the young boy called Amit Shah as if he was calling a member of his family and the rustic nature of the greeting impressed everyone including Home Minister Amit Shah.

The video of the incident went viral on social media platform X. Home Minister Amit Shah also responded to the call by the young boy with folded hands and looked amused with what happened.

Aise kaun bulata hai....😀

But whatever he managed to grab Mota Bhai's attention 😅

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel were among the early voters.

While PM Modi exercised his franchise at Nishan School in the Ranip area, Shah cast his vote at a polling booth in the Naranpura area. Home Minister Amit Shah was seen with his family on the voting day.

Video: Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with his family members stand in a queue as they await their turn to cast their votes

#WATCH | Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with his family members stand in a queue as they await their turn to cast their votes for the #LokSabhaElections2024 at a polling booth in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Union HM and senior BJP leader Amit Shah is the party's candidate from the…



Union HM and senior BJP leader Amit Shah is the party's candidate from the… pic.twitter.com/IGlnd12JSY — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2024

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, his family members show their inked fingers after casting their votes at the polling booth.

#WATCH | Union Home Minister Amit Shah, his family members show their inked fingers after casting their votes at a polling booth in Ahmedabad, Gujarat

#LokSabhaElection2024



#LokSabhaElection2024 pic.twitter.com/YbXBtgCCNM — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2024

Both the areas are in Ahmedabad but fall under the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat. Home Minister Amit Shah is looking to retain the seat after winning it with over five lakh votes in 2019.