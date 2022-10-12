e-Paper Get App
Are monkey visits common to IIT Madras campus? Here's what viral videos suggest

A Twitter user shared a series of videos showing how monkeys entered the campus and made their presence felt.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 03:43 PM IST
Is the IIT Madras campus often a witness to attacks by monkeys? A Twitter user shared a series of videos showing how monkeys entered the campus and made their presence felt. In one of the videos that impressed netizens, a deer was seen carrying a monkey on its back, while another showed a monkey vs. cat moment.

Not just videos, a photo showing a monkey's cool side while it sips a fully filled cold drink has gone viral on social media. Identified as Azhar, the Twitter user also revealed having seen the animal open the tap to drink water and close it later.

In a now-viral video shared by Azhar, who seems to be well-versed with the campus, we can see a monkey hitching over a deer. Reportedly, the incident comes from the IIT Madras campus around Mahanadhi, Sindhu, Pampa, and Tamraparani hostels.

A thread on the microblogging platform showed visuals of how the monkey entered the hostel corridor and got involved in a meet-and-greet session with a cat. Watch:

