Danish Ambassador Freddy Svane Thanks NDMC Sanitation Workers For Cleaning Filthy Place Around Denmark Embassy: 'Happy To See Real Action'

Danish Ambassador to India Thanks NDMC for action on trashy service road near embassy | X/Freddy Svane

Danish Ambassador to India Freddy Svane urged authorities in the national capital to throw light on the place around Denmark embassy which appeared trashy and needed urgent maintenance. Following him flagging the trash-filled service lane near the official area and drawing the attention of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Lt. Governor VK Saxena into the matter, necessary action took place at the site. In a recent video, he thanks the concerned officials and on-ground sanitation workers for making the place clean and better.

Watch video

Happy to see real action. Thanks to New Delhi Municipal Council @tweetndmc #SwachhBharat pic.twitter.com/6chGtk35MS — daikanyama (@svane_freddy) May 9, 2024

About the X video

Freddy was seen surrounded by sanitation workers in his recent video that he shared on X to thank them for their efforts in bringing "real action" to area around the embassy. "Here we are at a place which was full of trash yesterday, today it's clean. Thanks to all the great people from the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC)," he said.

He also extended gratitude to the health department, civil works, and every individual involved in the action alongside the Lt Governor. Furthermore, he mentioned 'Swachh Bharat' in his post after being delighted by the speedy work done to make the said premises clean.

More details

Earlier, the ambassador posted a video about the poor condition of lanes near Denmark and Greek embassies in New Delhi.

🚨 A Danish diplomat rants that no action is being taken on cleanliness near the Denmark Embassy in New Delhi. (📹-@svane_freddy) pic.twitter.com/bc1GRbnxCW — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) May 8, 2024

Expressing sadness over the plight of trashy roads, he captioned his now-post to read, "Lovely and green New Delhi. Many words but no action... Welcome to great green and trashy New Delhi."

The video highlighted how the service lane had turned into a dumping space. "People are just dumping whatever they like to do here," the envoy was heard saying his post which has now been taken off his official profile after necessary action.