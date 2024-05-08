'Great Green, Trashy New Delhi': Danish Envoy Flags Trash-Ridden Service Lane Near Denmark Embassy (WATCH VIDEO) | | X

New Delhi, May 8: The Danish envoy to India, Freddy Svane on Wednesday issued an urgent call for action regarding the deteriorating state of cleanliness near Denmark and Greek embassies in New Delhi. Standing near his embassy in what should be a service lane, the envoy pointed to trash strewn around and lamented the unsightly conditions and urged authorities to prioritise action over rhetoric.

The Danish envoy posted a video on X saying, "Lovely and green New Delhi. Many words but no action. Saddened by this." He also tagged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, VK Saxena in the video.

"Welcome to great green and trashy New Delhi. Here we have the Danish embassy, and we have the Greek embassy over there. This should be a service lane. But you see, it's full of trash, and people are just dumping whatever they like to do here. So I hope somebody will listen to this and take action. No more nice words. Just action," the envoy said in the video.

Earlier on March 6, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena had also highlighted the civic misery in the national capital sharing pictures on his social media platform X In a series of posts, Saxena not only highlighted the civic woes of the city but said that it was his duty to highlight the issues of the people before the state's Chief Minister.

"Being the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, it is my constitutional responsibility and duty to highlight the issues of the people before the Chief Minister of my government and draw your attention towards the problems being faced by the people of Delhi," the Delhi LG posted on X.

In the same post, the Delhi Governor said that the local people told him that nearly 35 to 40 thousand people were living miserable lives in about 4 thousand houses here.

In response, Arvind Kejriwal thanked Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena for pointing out key issues in Sangam Vihar, a locality in South Delhi, and also said the work that the Governor was doing should have been done by the opposition.

"LG Sahib, I am thankful to you that you pointed out our shortcomings. Earlier, you had also highlighted the shortcomings of Kirari and Buradi. I am now ordering the Chief Secretary to remove all these shortcomings in all these areas within seven days," CM Kejriwal had then said in a post on 'X'.