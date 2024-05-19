Heroic! Brave Petrol Pump Employee Extinguishes Truck Fire Caused Due To Fuel Tank Blast In Bhuvanagiri; VIDEO Viral

Brave Petrol Pump Employee Extinguishes Truck Fire Caused Due To Fuel Tank Blast In Bhuvanagiri; VIDEO Viral | Twitter

Bhuvanagiri: Many incidents of bikes, cars, and other vehicles catching fire amid rising temperatures have come to the fore from various parts of the country. Many videos have surfaced on the internet in which fire engulfed parked vehicles and also moving vehicles due to excessive heat.

Another such incident has come to light from Telangana's Bhuvanagiri, in which a brave petrol pump employee showed courage and averted a major accident by putting out a fire that had caught in the diesel tank of a truck.

The incident occurred at Nayara petrol station, which is located in the suburbs of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, on Sunday. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is making rounds on social media.

It can be seen in the video that a truck enters the petrol pump for refueling. As the truck moved a little further inside the petrol pump, suddenly, the diesel tank of the truck exploded and a massive fire started emanating from it.

Fuel Tank Explodes

There were other vehicles present at the spot, and another truck was stationed at the petrol pump for refueling. The employees of the petrol pump were also present at the station. As the fuel tank exploded, all the people started running for their lives. One of the employees came forward and ran towards a fire extinguisher. He took the fire extinguisher with him and bravely began to douse the fire.

Man Puts Life At Risk To Save Others

It can be seen in the video that the man was spraying the fire extinguisher and the fire re-ignited as the cylinder got empty. The man runs and gets another cylinder of the extinguisher and restarts his attempt to douse the fire. Seeing him, others also came forward and joined him in the mission. After some struggle, they managed to control the fire. The video of the incident is going viral on social media and internet users are praising the petrol pump employee for his display of enormous courage and alertness.

Netizens Praise The Courageous Employee

One of the users said, "Hats off to this brave employee!! Heart warming to see such dedication. He must be recognised by government and the nayara company too. If that guy would have escaped like others, a big damage would have happened." Another user said, "Good job he should be recognised by govt and the company too."

"For the first time. I saw someone who did a great job extinguishing the fire by following the safety in india. Great job," said a user. Another user said, "Hats off to brave man, need awareness on fire extinguishers usage for everyone."